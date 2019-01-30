Five Year Action Plan to be launched in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Five Year Action plan aimed at boosting the economic status of the Carna and Cill Chiaráin area of west Connemara is to be launched tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock.

The plan has been formulated by Údarás na Gaeltachta in consultation with community groups in the area.

The Action Plan will be officially unveiled in the Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Carna by the Chairperson of Galway County Council, Seán Ó Tuairisg and by the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.