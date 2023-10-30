Five week street closure in Athenry town to facilitate wastewater works
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
One of the main streets in Athenry town is to be closed for five weeks from tomorrow (tues oct 31) to facilitate wastewater works
The next stage of Irish Water’s Athenry Sewerage Scheme project requires the closure of Bridge Street from tomorrow to the 1st of December, with works also taking place on Court Lane.
The closure will be lifted for the Christmas period from December 1st, but will be replaced by temporary traffic lights until January 3rd
However, the Bridge Street closure will be re-instated for a two month period this time, from January 3rd until the end of February.
It’s part of a 13.5 milllion euro investment by Uisce Eireann to upgrade the old sewage pipes in the area.
Councillor for the Athenry/Oranmore area Shelly Herterich-Quinn feels the town is equipped to cope with the closure
Galway County Council is also commencing roadworks in Athenry from tomorrow, for a two week period
Traffic management will be in place at the roundabout opposite the Raheen Woods Hotel, with daily delays expected between 8am and 5:30 pm.
