Five-time camogie champions set to scale new heights

They were no strangers to scaling the heights during their camogie days – but the championship-winning Davitts camogie teams of 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2005 were united to scale heights of a different kind recently.

They started their day with a climb of Moylussa, Clare’s highest peak, before a night in the Crossbar, Duniry, from 8:30pm – all part of a special fundraiser in aid of Galway Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland, and their own Davitts Camogie Club.

The players, who brought so much glory to the parish during their golden years, are taking on the challenge to raise funds for three worthy causes while also celebrating the bonds forged on and off the pitch.

Organisers have emphasised that every euro raised will go directly towards the nominated charities, with supporters from near and far invited to contribute to the effort.

Those gathering in Duniry on Saturday evening will not only celebrate the fundraiser but also reflect on the club’s golden era of success – because the Davitts women wrote some of the finest chapters in Galway camogie during the 1990s and 2000s.

The breakthrough came in 1995, when Davitts captured their first senior county title with a dramatic victory over Pearses.

Four years later, in 1999, the side repeated the feat, this time edging out Mullagh in a tense, low-scoring final that showcased Davitts’ trademark grit and never-say-die spirit.

The mid-2000s cemented their place in history. Between 2003 and 2005, Davitts captured three county titles in a row — a remarkable achievement.

In 2004, their defensive steel proved unbreakable as they ground out another memorable win. And in 2005, they completed the three-in-a-row, playing with a flair and confidence that reflected the maturity of a side at the peak of its powers.

It was a golden generation, full of leaders and match-winners, whose commitment brought the parish immense pride and left a legacy that continues to inspire today’s young players.

Following Saturday’s climb of Moylussa, the celebrations will return to familiar territory — The Crossbar in Duniry.

Players, mentors, families and supporters will gather there to share memories, honour past triumphs, and look forward to the future of the club.

With music, stories and plenty of camaraderie, the night promises to be every bit as memorable as the climb itself.

This event will be one of pride, remembrance and generosity — where Davitts’ rich sporting history meets a vision for the future, supporting vital services and strengthening the heart of the local club.

Pictured: Back together…the county championship-winning Davitts camogie team of 1995.