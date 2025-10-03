Five sets of skeletal human remains found at Tuam mother and baby site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five sets of historic, skeletal human remains have been found during the excavation at the former mother and baby home in Tuam.

The remains are consistent with the Workhouse era of 1841 to 1918, before the site housed the mother and baby institution, and are undergoing analysis.

The excavation has been ongoing for 10 weeks, with the latest discoveries also including shoes and glass baby bottle feeders dating back to the institutional era.

The works aim to recover and analyse the remains of what are believed to be nearly 800 infants buried at the site, and are expected to last two years.