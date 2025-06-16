  • Services

Five people taken to UHG following serious road crash in Tuam overnight

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five people have been taken to UHG following a serious road traffic collision in Tuam in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the two-car crash, which occurred at approximately 1.40am on the Tubberjarlath Road

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place as an examination of the scene takes place.

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was taken to UHG to be treated for serious injuries.

The other driver, a man in his late teens, along with three women, all aged in their late teens, were also brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are asking any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 1.15am and 1.50am to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on (093) 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

