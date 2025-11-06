  • Services

Services

Five on trial for anti-competitive school bus services – including in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Five on trial for anti-competitive school bus services – including in Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five men have pleaded NOT guilty to charges they engaged in anti-competitive school transport practices in Galway and four other counties.

The bus and taxi operators, all with addresses in Tipperary, are on trial on a single charge between November 1st 2014 and December 31st 2016.

The accused are Andrew Walsh of Derrymore, Roscrea; 54 year old Raymond Heney of Camas, Cashel; Noel Browne of Bansha; 73 year old Larry Hickey of Ardmayle, Cashel and 51 year old Anthony Flynn of Golden Road, Cashel.

The charge alleges they engaged in a joint practice which sought to or succeeded in impacting competition in the trade of school transport services.

Mr Justice David Keane has said the accused men engaged in wrongdoing as they carried out school transport services in Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, South Galway and Waterford.

The prosecution is being taken by the Competition Authority and the jury trial is beginning today and is expected to last up to six weeks.

More like this:
no_space
Innovative music education programme for 50 Galway primary schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new music education programme is being rolled out t...

no_space
Significant increased investment in Galway city Christmas lights

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City is set to shine bigger and brighter this ...

no_space
Driver had four pints before knocking down pensioner

THE actions of an 83-year-old driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision that caused...

no_space
Galway footballers launch sports clothing range designed to maximise your potential

You might have thought that the definition of GAA fashionwear was a pair of O’Neills football tog...

no_space
Wheelchair-bound author launches debut novel written using eye-gaze technology

A 24-year-old Galway author – wheelchair-bound after a horrific car crash when he was just six – ...

no_space
American archaeologist’s new book is an ode to Irish delph and dressers

They were a staple in every rural Irish home for generations – the dresser with the good delph on...

no_space
A little lesson from Willie on how to ‘Bring Me Sunshine’

Country Living with Francis Farragher There’s something refreshingly cheerful about still bein...

no_space
Wandering through Galway in your tiny graduation suit

A Different View with Dave O’Connell It was the morning after the night before, and the street...

no_space
Balancing rules on asylum can’t be governed by hate

World of Politics with Harry McGee On Hallowe’en night, fire services around the country were ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up