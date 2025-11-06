Five on trial for anti-competitive school bus services – including in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five men have pleaded NOT guilty to charges they engaged in anti-competitive school transport practices in Galway and four other counties.

The bus and taxi operators, all with addresses in Tipperary, are on trial on a single charge between November 1st 2014 and December 31st 2016.

The accused are Andrew Walsh of Derrymore, Roscrea; 54 year old Raymond Heney of Camas, Cashel; Noel Browne of Bansha; 73 year old Larry Hickey of Ardmayle, Cashel and 51 year old Anthony Flynn of Golden Road, Cashel.

The charge alleges they engaged in a joint practice which sought to or succeeded in impacting competition in the trade of school transport services.

Mr Justice David Keane has said the accused men engaged in wrongdoing as they carried out school transport services in Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, South Galway and Waterford.

The prosecution is being taken by the Competition Authority and the jury trial is beginning today and is expected to last up to six weeks.