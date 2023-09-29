  • Services

Services

Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board

Published:

Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new members have been appointed to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

The Gaeltacht development authority chairperson Mary Uí Chadhain, has expressed her satisfaction that a full board will be operating once more


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The new members are:

Máire Áine Uí Ailín is a Placement Officer in the University of Galway

Sonya Uí Shíoda lives in Moycullen and is a former manager at Udarás

Caitlín Ní Bhroin is a Language Planning Officer in Cloch Ceann Fhaola, Co. Donegal

Micheál Ó Drisleáin is the former Director of Coláiste na Rinne, in Gaeltacht na Déise

Seán Ó Cuirreáin is a former member of An tÚdarás from Donegal

Members already appointed by the Local Authorities include Galway’s Pádraig Mac an Iomaire

The post Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ciaran Cannon questions Taoiseach on wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the Taoiseach on funding for badly-needed wastewater ...

no_space
40 percent of Galway dentists have left medical card scheme over past 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40% of Galway dentists have left the medical card scheme over the ...

no_space
HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as “abhorrent and distressing”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are ...

no_space
100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday acro...

no_space
Wardens target Galway’s illegal parking blackspots

Upper Salthill is an illegal parking blackspot where more fines have been issued than on any othe...

no_space
Students sleep out in accommodation crisis protest

Students from the University of Galway slept in tents in Eyre this week in a protest calling for ...

no_space
€50m primary care centre in Westside gets approval

Galway City Council has given the green light for the construction of a €50 million primary care ...

no_space
Champions Maree and Maigh Cuilinn swing into Super League action

THE new basketball season got underway last weekend with action in the two women’s division, and ...

no_space
Róisín blends humour and wisdom to explore relationship with solitude

In normal times Róisín Stack is a busy woman with a thriving career in the theatre world. She spe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up