Five Galway students receive Women in STEM scholarships

Five Galway students have received scholarships as part of a prestigious Women in STEM awards programme.

The Awards recognise outstanding female students in STEM2D disciplines, with 62 students receiving scholarships.





The successful local students are Loughrea’s Claire LaBranche, Sarah McMahonn of Castlegar, Laura Turner from Dunmore, and based in the city: Rachel Harris and Laoise Gilmore.

The students were awarded their scholarships at the first ever national awards in Limerick this week

