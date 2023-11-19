  • Services

Five Galway students receive Women in STEM scholarships

Five Galway students have received scholarships as part of a prestigious Women in STEM awards programme.

The Awards recognise outstanding female students in STEM2D disciplines, with 62 students receiving scholarships.


The successful local students are Loughrea’s Claire LaBranche, Sarah McMahonn of Castlegar, Laura Turner from Dunmore, and based in the city: Rachel Harris and Laoise Gilmore.

The students were awarded their scholarships at the first ever national awards in Limerick this week

 

Mary Dempsey, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Galway and Avril O’Higgins, Director of R&D, CERENOVUS are pictured with recipient Claire LaBranche, University of Galway, at Thomond Park, Limerick to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

 

Mary Dempsey, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Galway and Avril O’Higgins, Director of R&D, CERENOVUS are pictured with recipient Laoise Gilmore, University of Galway, at Thomond Park, Limerick to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

 

Mary Dempsey, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Galway and Avril O’Higgins, Director of R&D, CERENOVUS are pictured with recipient Laura Turner, University of Galway, at Thomond Park, Limerick to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

 

Mary Dempsey, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Galway and Avril O’Higgins, Director of R&D, CERENOVUS are pictured with recipient Rachel Harris, University of Galway, at Thomond Park, Limerick to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

 

Mary Dempsey, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Galway and Avril O’Higgins, Director of R&D, CERENOVUS are pictured with recipient Sarah McMahon, University of Galway, at Thomond Park, Limerick to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

 

