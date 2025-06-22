Five Galway schools achieve 'Nature Hero Award'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway schools have received a ‘Nature Hero Award’.

The Nature Hero Awards are coordinated by the organisation Biodiversity in Schools to recognise efforts in biodiversity and environmental education.

The recipients are Le Chéile Playschool, Lawrencetown, Gort Community School, Kilglass National School, Galway Educate Together National School and Portumna Community School.

Some schools also won spot prizes for exceptional work, with Galway Educate Together recognised for having the best ‘Bee Bank’.