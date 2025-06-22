  • Services

Services

Five Galway schools achieve 'Nature Hero Award'

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Five Galway schools achieve 'Nature Hero Award'
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway schools have received a ‘Nature Hero Award’.

The Nature Hero Awards are coordinated by the organisation Biodiversity in Schools to recognise efforts in biodiversity and environmental education.

The recipients are Le Chéile Playschool, Lawrencetown, Gort Community School, Kilglass National School, Galway Educate Together National School and Portumna Community School.

Some schools also won spot prizes for exceptional work, with Galway Educate Together recognised for having the best ‘Bee Bank’.

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway Minister welcomes proposed pay rise for Early Years Educators and School-Age Childcare Practitioners

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Leader in Cabinet of the Independe...

no_space
Local TD accuses Taoiseach of "reality-defying" statements on housing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has accused the Taoiseach of making "reali...

no_space
Galway County Council must hire ecologists during the dredging of rivers

Ecologists must be hired by Galway County Council before and during dredging works on local river...

no_space
Glowing tributes paid to popular PP as he steps down after 32 years of ministry

A rural Galway community is planning a number of celebrations to mark the retirement of their bel...

no_space
Water Safety Ireland condemns vandalism of lifesaving ringbuoys in Galway

Water Safety Ireland has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism involving the deliberate ...

no_space
Gerry King is elected new Cathaoirleach of Connemara District

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFianna Fail Councillor Gerry King has been elected as...

no_space
Nighttime water restrictions on Inis Oírr remain in effect

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCustomers on Inis Oirr are being reminded by Uisce Éi...

no_space
ATU Galway students develop sports coaching app to replace tactics boards

Three students from the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway, who developed a new ap...

no_space
Galway symposium honours legacy of pioneering veterinary surgeon Aleen Cust

Former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is one of the key speakers at this year’s annual ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up