Five Galway retailers recognised at XL awards

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway retailers have been recognised at the annual XL awards in Spain.

XL Glenamaddy won Best Category Management, Knocknacarra won Best Customer Service and XL Salthill Service Station scooped the Best Wine Offering award.

Best Promotional Activity went to XL Clybaun Stores Knocknacarra, while Best Forecourt Newcomer went to the Mahers at New Inn.

The awards are presented to stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following inspections and audits.

The Galway based XL Retailers to receive awards were:

Kevin Mullan, XL Clybaun Stores, Knocknacarra; Best Promotional Activity
Sean Kelleher, XL Salthill Service Station; Best Wine Offering
Declan and Maria Maher, XL New Inn; Best Forecourt Newcomer (Medium)
Yadwinder Singh, XL Glenamaddy; Best Category Management
Sean O’Farrell, XL Knocknacarra; Best Customer Service

Hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL Retail brand in Ireland, the XL Retail Awards are presented to XL stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a comprehensive programme of inspections and audits carried out by Ireland’s leading Retail Audit company, SMA Retail Specialists.

This year, for the first time, there was a real international flavour to the ceremony as the winners were announced at a special retailer event in Spain, with RTÉ commentator Marty Morrissey as the special Master of Ceremonies.

