Five Galway companies get Origin Green Gold Membership for sustainability

Five Galway companies have been awarded Origin Green Gold Membership for this year

They are among 136 Irish food and drink companies recognised by Bord Bia for their sustainability performance this year

Target areas can include raw material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, emissions, waste reductions, packaging, and social sustainability.

The Galway winners are:

Connemara Distillers Ltd T/A Micil Distillery

Connemara Organic Seaweeds Ltd

Builín Blasta

Divilly’s Ltd

Sean Loughnane (Galway) Limited



