Five Galway companies get Origin Green Gold Membership for sustainability

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Five Galway companies have been awarded Origin Green Gold Membership for this year
They are among 136 Irish food and drink companies recognised by Bord Bia for their sustainability performance this year
Target areas can include raw material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, emissions, waste reductions, packaging, and social sustainability.
The Galway winners are:
Connemara Distillers Ltd T/A Micil Distillery
Connemara Organic Seaweeds Ltd
Builín Blasta
Divilly’s Ltd
Sean Loughnane (Galway) Limited