Five Galway businesses participate in Cross-Border Trade Mission to Northern Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway businesses have taken part in a Cross-Border Trade Mission to Northern Ireland for Agri-Tech and Manufacturing Sectors.

BeoBio, Heptagon Houses, IOT DigitalData, Megafab, and Red Belt are among 20 innovative businesses from across Ireland that took part in the two-day InterTradeIreland event.

Participating companies took part in pre-arranged sales meetings and networking sessions with potential buyers and partners in Northern Ireland.

InterTradeIreland has supported over 60,000 businesses and contributed to over €1.95bn in business development value to date.

