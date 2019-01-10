Five drug drivers arrested in Galway City last year

Galway City Tribune – Five people were arrested in Galway City last year for driving under the influence of drugs.

The figure was confirmed by Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley at the latest Galway City Joint Policing Committee meeting.

In response to Cllr Frank Fahy (FG), the Chief Supt said that there are ‘difficulties’ with the drug driving legislation, and with the equipment used to test drivers for drugs, but his members continue to test motorists for illegal substances.

Chief Supt Curley confirmed to Cllr Pádraig Conneely (FG) that there were between 20 and 25 drink driving arrests over the Christmas period, which he defined as starting in early December when office parties begin, right up to New Year’s Day. There were four arrests for drink driving in the city last weekend, he said.

