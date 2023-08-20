Five days of closures at New Road in the city to cause traffic disruption
Five days of closures at New Road in the city are expected to cause major traffic disruption this week
The road between Henry Street and Presentation Road will be closed for most of the day from tomorrow until Friday
It will be closed from 6am to 5,30pm daily to facilitate resurfacing works
Flagmen will be in place to ensure safe access of deliveries and any emergencies throughout the day.
John Madden & Sons Ltd will carry out the works
