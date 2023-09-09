Five charged following altercation in Galway city centre

Five men have been arrested and charged in relation to a fight which took place on Williamsgate Street in Galway on Friday afternoon – mobile phone footage of which has been widely distributed.

According to Gardaí, the five – aged in their teens, 20s and 40s – were arrested following the altercation at around 3.20pm.

They were subsequently charged and brought before special sittings of Galway District Court last night and this morning.

Anyone with camera footage from phones or dash cam is asked to forward it to Gardaí.