Five charged following altercation in Galway city centre
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Five men have been arrested and charged in relation to a fight which took place on Williamsgate Street in Galway on Friday afternoon – mobile phone footage of which has been widely distributed.
According to Gardaí, the five – aged in their teens, 20s and 40s – were arrested following the altercation at around 3.20pm.
They were subsequently charged and brought before special sittings of Galway District Court last night and this morning.
Anyone with camera footage from phones or dash cam is asked to forward it to Gardaí.
More like this:
Recruitment failure sees Galway short of 50 gardaí
Failures in the national recruitment campaign have resulted in a shortfall in manpower in the Gal...
Residents see red over Oughterard bridge traffic lights
More than one thousand people have lobbied Galway County Council to call a halt to plans for traf...
Athenry development plan ‘lacks real ambition’
A Galway County Council plan for the development of Athenry has been slammed as “unambitious” and...
TG4 launches first ever Irish channel for kids in Baile na hAbhann
Galway Bay fm newsroom – TG4 has launched its first ever dedicated children’s channel...
Anger and frustration over continued neglect of R336 in Connemara
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over the continued neglect of ...
Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a project to transform a home in Renmo...
Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction”
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans to introduce national speed limit reductions are a “knee jerk...
University of Galway research highlights need for action against cyber violence against women in politics
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Research by the University of Galway is highlighting an urgent need for a...
European Coastline Expedition to visit 5 libraries across Galway this week
Galway Bay fm newsroom- A unique European Coastal mapping expedition is to visit 5 libraries acro...