Not “one red cent” has been spent on a rural sewage scheme announced by Minister Darragh O’ Brien under the previous Government.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says it was aimed at areas where there was no existing Irish Water infrastructure.

But the Independent Ireland deputy told the Dáil that not one piece of work has been done in three years since