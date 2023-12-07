Fitzmaurice says country has gotten “too politically correct” amid criticism of “thugs and yobbos”

As a country, we’ve gotten too politically correct and people are now afraid to talk about certain topics or say certain things.

That’s according to Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who was contributing to a Dáil debate on Gardaí and crime.





He claimed something is wrong when “thugs and yobbos” out rioting in Dublin will probably get a house after seven or eight years while new Gardaí can’t even afford to rent in Dublin.

