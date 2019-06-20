Fit-again Ward returns as Galway seek title hat-trick

By Ivan Smyth

THE Galway ladies footballers are aiming to secure a three-in-a-row of Connacht titles when they face Mayo in the provincial final on Sunday (4pm) at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Galway enter the game as favourites with the Tribeswomen aiming to secure their seventh provincial title in eight seasons against a Mayo side that will striving to lift the CBE Cup for the first time since 2016.

The defending Connacht champions will be without Ailbhe Davoren who is sidelined with a long term injury. Nicola Ward has recovered from a knee injury and is available for selection, while Noelle Connolly is also back after damaging her cruciate. Áine McDonagh featured in the league final against Cork six weeks ago after overcoming a foot injury and with training under her belt, she is in contention to feature on Sunday.

Mairead Seoighe will be involved in this year’s championship campaign despite agreeing to sign with the AFLW side North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos. The Clonbur clubwoman will be aiming to steer Galway past their near rivals and is available for the entire campaign.

Despite their recent dominance of this competition, Galway manager Timmy Rabbitt is not taking the Mayo challenge lightly and expects a tough battle when these sides meet on Sunday.

“We know that Mayo are one of the top teams in the country. They are a Division 1 side and we are expecting a real ding-dong battle whenever we face them. We know it’s going to be a battle and a scrap. These types of games stand on their own.”

The Oranmore Maree clubman believes this Mayo squad is filled with talent despite Cora Staunton’s decision to step away from the panel. “They have players like Rachel Kearns and Sarah Rowe so we know it won’t be easy. They have four or five forwards that would make it on to any team in the country.”

The sides are well accustomed to facing each other with Galway holding on to for a two-point win in last year’s decider in Castlebar. They met again in the All-Ireland quarter finals where Galway secured an emphatic 5-11 to 0-12 win against a side who had lost 12 players for personal reasons.

