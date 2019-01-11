Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Irish fishing boat has been handed over to gardaí in Galway over an alleged breach of fishing regulations.
The vessel, found 80 nautical miles off the west coast yesterday, was escorted by the LE Samuel Beckett to Galway and handed over to gardai this morning.
This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.
Fishing boat handed over to Galway gardai
