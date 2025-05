This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A fisherman has been located safe and well after going missing on Lough Corrib in County Galway.

Two Coast Guard helicopters – Rescue 115 and 118 – were tasked at around 11 o’clock last night, along with the Corrib Community Rescue Boat.

The search was suspended at around 4am, and resumed at first light this morning, with help from nearby Coast Guard units.

The missing man was located safe and well, and the search has been stood down.