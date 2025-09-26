Fish fears over Galway city canals turbine plan

INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) will assess Galway City Council’s €3.3 million hydro-turbine project for the city’s canals, noting that any new infrastructure on waterways would have to be carefully considered for its potential impact on freshwater fish and habitats.

The EU-backed initiative, the first of its kind for a local authority in Ireland, will fund the installation of three small-scale hydropower systems to generate renewable electricity. The initial phase will supply energy to electric vehicle (EV) charging points and streetlights, while a second phase is planned to power a public building. Surplus electricity will be returned to the national grid, with revenue reinvested into local climate action measures.

An IFI spokesperson said the organisation was awaiting further information on the initiative, but there were concerns.

“IFI notes that, in general, any new infrastructure on rivers and waterways can potentially present a risk to freshwater fish and their habitats. IFI would be a statutory consultee under the planning process for any such project involving a waterway.”

As the statutory authority responsible for the protection and conservation of Ireland’s inland fisheries resource, IFI plays a key role in reviewing projects that could alter river systems or migration routes for species such as salmon and trout. The body’s involvement will be required under the formal planning process.

The spokesman’s comments came amid strong opposition to the hydro scheme from the Galway City Salmon Angling Association.

Secretary Billy Smyth warned that it could devastate migrating salmon populations, calling the project “a total waste of money” and “nothing more than a fish mincer.”

City Council officials, meanwhile, said the project had the potential to serve as a sustainable tourism feature, showcasing Galway’s commitment to renewable energy.

The canal hydro scheme is part of a wider partnership involving the Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA), the University of Galway, Quirke Renewable Systems Ltd and the Galway City Community Network.

A ‘living lab’ is also planned, supported by the University of Galway, to promote research, innovation, and skills development in renewable technologies.

Pictured: The Secretary of Galway City Salmon Angling Association Billy Smyth warned the scheme could devastate migrating salmon populations, calling it ‘nothing more than a fish mincer’.