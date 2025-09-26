Fish fears over Galway city canals turbine plan
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) will assess Galway City Council’s €3.3 million hydro-turbine project for the city’s canals, noting that any new infrastructure on waterways would have to be carefully considered for its potential impact on freshwater fish and habitats.
The EU-backed initiative, the first of its kind for a local authority in Ireland, will fund the installation of three small-scale hydropower systems to generate renewable electricity. The initial phase will supply energy to electric vehicle (EV) charging points and streetlights, while a second phase is planned to power a public building. Surplus electricity will be returned to the national grid, with revenue reinvested into local climate action measures.
An IFI spokesperson said the organisation was awaiting further information on the initiative, but there were concerns.
“IFI notes that, in general, any new infrastructure on rivers and waterways can potentially present a risk to freshwater fish and their habitats. IFI would be a statutory consultee under the planning process for any such project involving a waterway.”
As the statutory authority responsible for the protection and conservation of Ireland’s inland fisheries resource, IFI plays a key role in reviewing projects that could alter river systems or migration routes for species such as salmon and trout. The body’s involvement will be required under the formal planning process.
The spokesman’s comments came amid strong opposition to the hydro scheme from the Galway City Salmon Angling Association.
Secretary Billy Smyth warned that it could devastate migrating salmon populations, calling the project “a total waste of money” and “nothing more than a fish mincer.”
City Council officials, meanwhile, said the project had the potential to serve as a sustainable tourism feature, showcasing Galway’s commitment to renewable energy.
The canal hydro scheme is part of a wider partnership involving the Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA), the University of Galway, Quirke Renewable Systems Ltd and the Galway City Community Network.
A ‘living lab’ is also planned, supported by the University of Galway, to promote research, innovation, and skills development in renewable technologies.
Pictured: The Secretary of Galway City Salmon Angling Association Billy Smyth warned the scheme could devastate migrating salmon populations, calling it ‘nothing more than a fish mincer’.
More like this:
EU Commissioner Michael McGrath to address Galway Chamber
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEU Commissioner and former Minister for Finance Micha...
Galway housing estate left in dark because of ‘actions of a few’
Streetlights in a Galway city estate have been disabled for more than a year – because occupants ...
University of Galway in drive for international students
University of Galway is planning to invest millions of euro in recruiting more international stud...
Ceannt Station upgrade costs remain bang on track
Iarnród Éireann has insisted the ongoing €70 million overhaul of Ceannt Station in Galway City is...
Guilty plea to assault and calling victim ‘a Mayo f**k’
BY RONAN JUDGE A 62-year-old man who assaulted a fellow pub customer and called him a "Mayo f*...
Galway needs honest review of its ‘outdoor living scheme’
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley As September draws to a close, this...
Man charged with €3,000 damage to Galway hair salon
BY RONAN JUDGE A man has appeared in court charged with causing €3,000 of damage to a hair sal...
Man with bottle opener at UHG was ‘out of control’
BY RONAN JUDGE A man who was "out of control" and in possession of a wine-bottle opener in the...
Derby defeat leaves hapless Galway United in dire straits
Galway United 0 Sligo Rovers 1 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park IT was Galway Unite...