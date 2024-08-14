First Wild Bee Festival coming to Galway this weekend
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The first ever Wild Bee Festival is coming to Galway this weekend.
The free family event includes talks, walks and workshops led by biodiversity experts, community groups and staff at Galway City Council.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It follows on from similar events held elsewhere in the country that have become annual festivals.
The Galway Wild Bee Festival takes place in Knocknacarra Community Centre this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10am.
Biodiversity Officer Paula Kearney says there’s something to learn for everyone:
The post First Wild Bee Festival coming to Galway this weekend appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
First reveal of highlights of 2024 Baboró International Arts Festival for Children
Some of the highlights of this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children have ...
National Women’s Council Director to attend Galway Civic Trust anniversary event
The Director of the National Women’s Council Director Orla O’Connor is to attend Galway Civ...
Study ranks Galway as having poor potential for future olympians
A new study has revealed that Galway has somewhat poor potential for future olympians. The study ...
An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 72 new homes in Athenry
An Bord Pleanala has upheld a refusal of permission for 72 new homes in Athenry. An appeal was lo...
11,000 on inpatient waiting lists at UHG
Almost 11,000 people are on inpatient waiting lists at University Hospital Galway, according to m...
Cancer Society Health Roadshow to visit Galway city
The Irish Cancer Society Health Roadshow is to visit Galway city for the next two days. The Socie...
Veteran journalist’s procedure proves a world surgical first for Galway
As a journalist, he’s been writing and reading the headlines for years – but it was only in a tim...
Waterways Ireland undertakes to look at provision of public toilets at Meelick
The success of the four-year-old Meelick Weir creates more opportunity for additional development...
Fianna Fáil set for convention later in the summer ahead of election
Fianna Fáil’s selection convention for the Galway East constituency will take place at the end of...