There’s been a shift in First Time Buyer activity from second hand to new homes in some parts of the country including Galway

Their median property values increased by 100,000 euro or more in Galway, Wicklow, Limerick and the Midlands over 5 years.

Overall First Time Buyer property value went up by 88 thousand euro.

Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland CEO, Brian Hayes says there are more new home-owners: