First Steps taken in developing new Greenway in Connemara
The first steps have been taken in developing a new Greenway in Connemara
However the prevalence of conservation measures between Clifden and Kylemore may prove a difficult hurdle to overcome.
Most of the Greenway development west of the Corrib is only on paper, if even that, at this stage.
The Oughterard to Clifden route contains only one 6 kilometre section. Now there is a plan for a Greenway from Derrygimbla – that is near Clifden – as far as Kylemore.
But finding a route that does not impact on a special area of conservation, or an SAC as such designations are termed, will be a major challenge.
According to the European Union any disturbance to any part of an SAC means the totality of that area is compromised.
A public consultation about the Clifden to Kylemore Greenway took place earlier this year and the next step will entail finding the ideal route.
And in an area where the protection of lands and birds are paramount, that could be a big step.
