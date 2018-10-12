First sod turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod has today been turned on a new secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry.

The new facility – costed at €20m – is to be constructed on a site behind the mart in the town.

It’ll include a sports hall, two-classroom special needs unit, general purpose hall, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

