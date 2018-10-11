First sod to be turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow on a new €20m secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry.
The Department of Education and Skills has today confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to the rapid-build project.
The development will include a sports hall, two-classroom special needs unit, general purpose hall, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.
It’s expected the project – set to get underway immediately – will be completed within 11 months and will accommodate 1,000 students.
Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon will turn the first sod on the new building tomorrow morning.
