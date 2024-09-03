  • Services

First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday

Published:

Bluebird Care is bringing the first-of-its-kind, Dementia Bus, to Galway city this week.

The virtual simulator allows people to experience the disorientation and memory loss that those with dementia face daily.


September is World Alzheimer’s Month, which aims to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma around dementia.

The Dementia Bus will be at Dunnes Stores Terryland Shopping Centre this Thursday from 10:30AM-5PM.

Managing Director of Bluebird Care, Suzanne Ryan has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about the Dementia Bus:

