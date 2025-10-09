First meeting of Galway City Community Safety Partnership to take place within weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The inaugural meeting of the Galway City Community Safety Partnership Committee will take place in the coming weeks.

It’s the successor to the defunct Joint Policing Committee – and this time there’s a far stronger focus on community involvement.

It will develop it’s own tailored safety plan for the city, with input from 30 stakeholders representing all sectors of the community.

Kelly Slattery of Galway City Council says this is a completely fresh and more empowering approach to community safety