First Lady Sabina Higgins undergoing treatment for breast cancer
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Sabina Higgins, the wife of President Michael D Higgins, is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
In a statement, the First Lady said she underwent a successful procedure yesterday.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Caoimhe Killeen reports:
The post First Lady Sabina Higgins undergoing treatment for breast cancer appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
ATU Galway student named “Innovative Student Engineer of the Year”
A mechanical engineering student at ATU Galway has been named the ‘Siemens Innovative Stude...
Michael Fitzmaurice accuses state of “cover up” over alleged pollution of Kilkenny farm
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing the state of a “cover up” over a high-profil...
Director of Care of Greenpark Nursing Home Tuam wins National Award
Greenpark Nursing Home in Tuam is celebrating their Director of Care’s national award win. ...
Man missing from Galway city found safe and well
A man missing from Galway city has been found safe and well. 32-year-old Tomasz Chruszczyk was la...
Catherine Connolly claims IDF “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says the Israeli Defence Forces is a “warmongering, venge...
Ballinasloe family raise €40,000 for Galway Hospice
A Ballinasloe family has raised just under €40,000 for Galway Hospice in memory of Mary Sweeney. ...
Galway County Council Climate Action Plan to be officially released tomorrow
Galway County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan for the coming years is to be officially ...
Calls for lifting of recruitment freeze as 257 people in Galway on home support waiting list
257 people in Galway are on home support waiting lists, with 6,020 waiting nationally. Galway Cit...
New state-of-the-art sound system for Clifden Town Hall
Clifden Town Hall has upgraded its sound system with funding from Galway County Council and Commu...