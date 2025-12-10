First Ladies Football Yearbook hits the stands

-
The first Ladies Gaelic Football Association Yearbook was launched at Clann Mhuire CLG, Naul, the home club of Dublin’s TG4 All-Ireland winning captain, Carla Rowe.
This inaugural yearbook, which has been compiled by former Connacht Tribune journalist John Fallon of Media West (Ireland) on behalf of the LGFA and with outstanding photography from Sportsfile, charts all of the national competitions and events throughout another eventful and successful year for the organisation.
The 160-page hardback publication features almost 400 photographs and features a detailed look at the 36 competitions — from U-14 to the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship — run by the LGFA throughout the year.
The yearbook features several Galway teams – with four pages devoted to Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s superb fourth AIB All-Ireland club title in a row.
Among those present at the launch were club members from Clann Mhuire including TG4 All Star and All-Ireland winning captain Carla Rowe and club chairperson, Noleen Malone.
LGFA President Trina Murray was also in attendance, along with TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, and John Fallon of Media West (Ireland).
LGFA President Trina Murray said the publication of the inaugural yearbook was a great boost to the profile of the sport, which now has over 200,000 members spread across 1200 clubs in Ireland and abroad.
“I welcome this publication and it is great to have all of our events recorded in this manner,” she said.
“It is a timely reminder when you see all of the activities, from the underage to the fun events to the elite standard at inter-county level, just how big a role the LGFA now plays throughout the country and abroad.
“I would like to thank John Fallon, the great team at Sportsfile and the support from TG4 in bringing this publication to fruition and I would urge our members to support it and I look forward to it being an annual fixture.”
It is available to purchase for €20 online at https://bit.ly/ 44vW6WA and in all Elverys outlets throughout the country.
Pictured: TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha; Carla Rowe, captain of the Dublin team which won this year’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC title, and Media West Ireland managing editor John Fallon at the launch of the 2025 LGFA Yearbook at Clann Mhuire CLG in Dublin.
