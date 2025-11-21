First games to be played at new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first games are set to be played at the new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore this weekend.

This is a key milestone in the ongoing project, which has been in development since 2017 and began construction this September.

Now completed is a full size 4G astro pitch – where U11 boys and girls teams from St Vincent’s and Kilmacud Croke’s will play Oranmore Marree GAA One Club’s U11 teams tomorrow and Sunday.

When fully finished, the Chubb Renville Gaelic Grounds will offer four pitches, warm-up areas, clubhouse, community facilities, ball wall, walking and running track, playground and sensory garden.

Chair of Oranmore Maree GAA One Club, Sean Greene, says they’re delighted to see the project start to come to fruition