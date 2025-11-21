  • Services

Services

First games to be played at new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

First games to be played at new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first games are set to be played at the new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore this weekend.

This is a key milestone in the ongoing project, which has been in development since 2017 and began construction this September.

Now completed is a full size 4G astro pitch – where U11 boys and girls teams from St Vincent’s and Kilmacud Croke’s will play Oranmore Marree GAA One Club’s U11 teams tomorrow and Sunday.

When fully finished, the Chubb Renville Gaelic Grounds will offer four pitches, warm-up areas, clubhouse, community facilities, ball wall, walking and running track, playground and sensory garden.

Chair of Oranmore Maree GAA One Club, Sean Greene, says they’re delighted to see the project start to come to fruition

More like this:
no_space
St. Nicholas Church to host annual Christmas Fayre tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Nicholas Collegiate Church will host its annual C...

no_space
Simon Harris praises Abbey during visit to Galway's tidiest village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTanaiste and new Finance Minister Simon Harris spent ...

no_space
Three Galway GAA clubs win Irish language awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway GAA clubs have taken awards for their us...

no_space
Plans advance for 35-acre suburb in city's Murrough area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are advancing for a proposed suburb in the Murr...

no_space
Safety authority advises refusal of 350 new homes at Galway Port

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health and Safety authority is advising city plan...

no_space
Tánaiste to visit Craughwell and Loughrea today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris is to ...

no_space
Only one shop left in Roundstone after latest closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA chapter in the history of Roundstone in Connemara h...

no_space
Engineers say filter light at Thermo King junction unlikely to reduce traffic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors have been told that installing a right-tu...

no_space
National Social Enterprise Conference held in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHundreds of people attended the 2025 National Social ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up