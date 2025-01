This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has appointed Dr. Finn Krewer as the first-ever holder of the Greally Lectureship in Applied Clinical Data Analytics.

It is has been made possible by graduates Professor John F. and Dr. Marie Greally

Dr. Krewer is also a graduate of UG where he completed his PhD in Engineering in 2017.

The lectureship integrates advanced clinical data analysis with AI and healthcare.