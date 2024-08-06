  • Services

Services

First electric sweeper in West takes to the streets of Galway City

Published:

First electric sweeper in West takes to the streets of Galway City
Share story:

The first electric sweeper in the West of Ireland has taken to the streets of Galway City.

It’s been introduced as part of the City Council’s Climate Plan – which is looking to decarbonise their vehicle fleet by 2030.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The electric sweeper will replace end-of-life diesel powered machines and join a fleet of electric vehicles already at Galway City Council-including 20 electric vans.

Switching from fossil fuel to electric vehicles is an ongoing inciative in the Galway City Council Climate Action Plan with the sweeper being part of that move.

It’s the first electric sweeper in any local authority in the West of Ireland.

The Climate Action Plan which launched only this year sets out ambitious targets of delivering action across all functions of Galway City Council and Galway City itself.

The plan will aim to reduce greenhouse gases on both the councils operations and the wider city by 51% by 2030.

It also sets out a goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2050.

The post First electric sweeper in West takes to the streets of Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Garda appeal after man knocked unconscious in city assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked unconscious in an assault in the city....

no_space
Land auction for two lots north of Moycullen on the shores of Lough Corrib

Spencer Auctioneers are delighted and excited with the upcoming land auction being held at the Th...

no_space
First Steps taken in developing new Greenway in Connemara

The first steps have been taken in developing a new Greenway in Connemara However the prevalence ...

no_space
Motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill caught doing 105 kilometres an hour

A motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill has been caught doing 105 kilometres an hour in the ...

no_space
Official assurance that Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply continues to meet regulatory standards

Uisce Éireann is assuring its customers that water on the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water Suppl...

no_space
Dunmore launches packed and diverse programme to celebrate 50th anniversary

The village of Dunmore marks a significant milestone this week with the start of its 50th Annual ...

no_space
Team from Brothers of Charity creative arts programme host film premiere

Artists from Limelight Creative Arts – a Brothers of Charity creative arts programme based in Ora...

no_space
Transport Authority accused of letting Galway down with broken promises

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is letting Galway down and must answer to local representa...

no_space
Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city bound...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up