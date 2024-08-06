First electric sweeper in West takes to the streets of Galway City

The first electric sweeper in the West of Ireland has taken to the streets of Galway City.

It’s been introduced as part of the City Council’s Climate Plan – which is looking to decarbonise their vehicle fleet by 2030.





The electric sweeper will replace end-of-life diesel powered machines and join a fleet of electric vehicles already at Galway City Council-including 20 electric vans.

Switching from fossil fuel to electric vehicles is an ongoing inciative in the Galway City Council Climate Action Plan with the sweeper being part of that move.

It’s the first electric sweeper in any local authority in the West of Ireland.

The Climate Action Plan which launched only this year sets out ambitious targets of delivering action across all functions of Galway City Council and Galway City itself.

The plan will aim to reduce greenhouse gases on both the councils operations and the wider city by 51% by 2030.

It also sets out a goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2050.

