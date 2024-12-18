First day of school for Galway's five new TDs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s five new TDs are taking in the sites at Dáil Eireann for their ‘first day of school’.

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD John Connolly, Galway East Deputies Fine Gael’s Pete Roche, Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara and Roscommon Galway Fianna Fáil TD Martin Daly are all at Leinster House today for the first full Dáil sitting since being elected.

While it’s business as usual for the seven returning local TDs – Independents Sean Canney, Catherine Connolly and Noel Grealish, Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell and Claire Kerrane, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice.

174 TD’s are now in the Dáil chamber, with 50 of those sitting there for the very first time.

David Nevin has been speaking to the five new Galway TDs outside Leinster House ahead of their first day: