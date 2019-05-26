First Count Loughrea LEA: Maher and McClearn elected

By Declan Tierney
The first count in the Loughrea electoral area has been completed and it has resulted in the Fine Gael pair of Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Jimmy McClearn being elected having both exceeded the quota.
Fine Gael ran just two candidates in the five-seater electoral area and were 100% successful leading to suggestions that they should have run a third in the interest of the future.
Elsewhere it seems likely that Fianna Fail will return with two seats, namely sitting councillor Ivan Canning in Portumna and Shane Curley in Loughrea who contested the area for the first time.
Veteran independent councillor Pat Hynes looks set to secure the fifth seat but his first preference vote is considerably down on that which he received in 2014.
The distribution of Moegie Maher’s surplus of 428 votes and that will be completed shortly.
Loughrea
Number of seats: 5
Electorate: 18,729
Total poll: 10,503
Spoiled votes: 165
Total valid poll: 10,338
Quota: 1,724
First count:
Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) 2,152
Jimmy McClearn (FG) 2,045
Shane Curley (FF) 1,581
Ivan Canning (FF) 1,564
Pat Hynes (Ind) 948
Pat Flanagan (FF) 738
Joe Campbell (Aontu) 661
Annmarie Roche (SF) 332
Eoin Madden (Ind) 321
Maher and McClearn elected