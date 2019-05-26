First Count Tuam LEA: Roche romps home well past quota

The first count in the Tuam electoral area has been completed and it has resulted in Fine Gael’s Cllr Pete Roche topping the poll with 2,430 first preferences – exceeding the quota by 573 votes.
He is the only candidate to be elected on the first count and his surplus is now being distributed as the count continues for the time being.
A call will be made on how the count will proceed when the second count is completed.
The four Fianna Fail candidates have performed exceptionally well and there is talk of them taking four of the seven seats available but it is very early days.
There is also the potential for Fine Gael to take three seats while the independents, particularly those relying on big support in Tuam town, have not performed as well as expected.
The second count will be completed in the early hours of the morning.
Tuam
Number of seats: 7
Electorate: 25,125
Total poll: 15,067
Spoiled votes: 213
Total valid poll: 14,854
Quota: 1,857
First count
Pete Roche (FG) 2,430
Joe Sheridan (FF) 1,544
Donagh Killilea (FF) 1,521
Mary Hoade (FF) 1,455
Andrew Reddington (FG) 1,389
Tom McHugh (FG) 1,258
Colm Keaveney (FF) 1,219
Billy Connelly (Ind) 1,118
Karey McHugh (Ind) 929
Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) 862
Martin Ward (Aontu) 467
Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) 403
Thomas Niland (Ind) 241
Dermot Ryan (Ind) 18
Roche elected