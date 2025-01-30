  • Services

First count reveals two outgoing Galway Senators in strong contention of retaining seats

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen, and Galway city’s Alice Mary Higgins are both in strong contention to retain their seats.

Both Independent Senators are polling well at this early stage.

Micheal McDowell has become the first candidate to be elected to the new Seanad, after being re-elected to the National University of Ireland panel just before midnight.

McDowell has been active in relation to the Derrybrien Windfarm, leading a bill last year to prevent the decommissioning of the 70-turbine wind farm.

Meanwhile polls close for the remaining panels in the elections this morning, with 13 names of Galway interest in total.

