First Count Ballinasloe LEA: Broderick and Connolly first past the post

By Declan Tierney
The first count in the Ballinasloe electoral area is in and has resulted in Timmy Broderick (Ind) and Fianna Fail’s Michael Connolly from Moylough exceeding the quota and taking the first two seats.
Peter Keaveney (FG) in Glenamaddy and Williamstown’s Declan Geraghty (Ind) have also polled well in the northern end of the electoral area and are likely to take seats.
So too is Sinn Fein’s Dermot Connolly but his first preference vote is down by around 800 compared to 2014 when he exceeded the quota.
It appears as if the last seat will be contested between Ashling Dolan (Ind) and sitting councillor Aidan Donohue (FG) from New Inn with sitting Fine Gael councillor Michael Finnerty set to lose out.
Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Broderick and Connolly elected