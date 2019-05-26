First Count Ballinasloe LEA: Broderick and Connolly first past the post

By Declan Tierney

The first count in the Ballinasloe electoral area is in and has resulted in Timmy Broderick (Ind) and Fianna Fail’s Michael Connolly from Moylough exceeding the quota and taking the first two seats.

Peter Keaveney (FG) in Glenamaddy and Williamstown’s Declan Geraghty (Ind) have also polled well in the northern end of the electoral area and are likely to take seats.

So too is Sinn Fein’s Dermot Connolly but his first preference vote is down by around 800 compared to 2014 when he exceeded the quota.

It appears as if the last seat will be contested between Ashling Dolan (Ind) and sitting councillor Aidan Donohue (FG) from New Inn with sitting Fine Gael councillor Michael Finnerty set to lose out.

Ballinasloe

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 23,513

Total poll: 13,462

Spoiled votes: 211

Total valid poll: 13,251

Quota: 1,894

First count

Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362

Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168

Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632

Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541

Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387

Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082

Aidan Donohue (FG) 845

Michael Finnerty (FG) 697

Mike Kelly (FF) 511

Ken Campbell (SD) 407

Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308

Broderick and Connolly elected