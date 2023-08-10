  • Services

First Corncrake spotted on Aran Islands in 25 years

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/cwzark/CorncrakeSound.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first Corncrake has been spotted on the Aran Islands in 25 years.

A new report shows an overall increase of 35 percent in the population of the endangered bird over the past 5 years.

The distinctive call of the Corncrake – a shy and secretive farmland bird that likes to hide in meadows and vegetation.

Though they are common in some parts of the world, they have suffered a drastic reduction in numbers in Europe, partly due to intensive farming.

But new data shows that efforts to increase the population of the bird in the West and North of Ireland appear to be paying off.

A total of 218 breeding territories were recorded in 2023, up by 10 percent on last year – and exceeding 200 for the first time in a decade.

The involvement of the farming community is key to that success, with 250 farmers and landowners now managing close to 1,500 hectares of lands for the Corncrake.

And testament to their efforts was the first sighting of a Corncrake on the Aran Islands in over 25 years this summer.

