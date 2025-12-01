First Christmas Park and Ride announced for west side of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The west side of the city is getting a Christmas Park and Ride service for the first time ever.

The University of Galway has signed on to provide free parking at Corrib village, with people able to get a bus from there into the city.

Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare says this will be of huge benefit – in particular to people living along the N59 and surrounds.

Meanwhile, a scaled back park and ride will be available for the east side of the city at ATU Galway on the Dublin Road.

The traditional bus service between Galway Racecourse and the city centre was scrapped this year, amid unsustainable losses.

Fine Gael City Councillor Shane Forde says the parking at ATU Galway is ideally located in terms of bus routes.

Both the east and west side park and ride services will be available from Friday December 19th until Christmas Eve.