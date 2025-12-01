  • Services

Services

First Christmas Park and Ride announced for west side of city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

First Christmas Park and Ride announced for west side of city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The west side of the city is getting a Christmas Park and Ride service for the first time ever.

The University of Galway has signed on to provide free parking at Corrib village, with people able to get a bus from there into the city.

Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare says this will be of huge benefit – in particular to people living along the N59 and surrounds.

Meanwhile, a scaled back park and ride will be available for the east side of the city at ATU Galway on the Dublin Road.

The traditional bus service between Galway Racecourse and the city centre was scrapped this year, amid unsustainable losses.

Fine Gael City Councillor Shane Forde says the parking at ATU Galway is ideally located in terms of bus routes.

 

Both the east and west side park and ride services will be available from Friday December 19th until Christmas Eve.

More like this:
no_space
Over half a million in CLÁR funding for ten Galway community projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust over €634,000 in CLÁR funding is being allocated...

no_space
Road safety campaign for festive season launched in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Garda Síochána have launched their Christmas and N...

no_space
Sharp rise in numbers of Galway children overdue Assessment of Need

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been sharp rise in the number of Galway child...

no_space
Three million euro for University of Galway researchers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree million euro has been awarded to three research...

no_space
Scaled back city park and ride for Christmas week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA scaled-back Christmas park and ride will operate in...

no_space
Datavant hosting business AI health tech talk in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUS company Datavant is hosting a health technology ta...

no_space
SVP braced for a busy end to the year

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul expects requests for help from the charity to exceed 250,000...

no_space
Galway has over 19,000 ‘L’ drivers on the roads

There are over 19,000 learner drivers in Galway – contributing to what the Irish Road Haulage Ass...

no_space
Big turn-out for launch of annual Journal of the Old Tuam Society

Tales of home, abroad and the trauma of emigration are included in the usual mixed bag as the ann...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up