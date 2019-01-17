First blood to Donoghue as 2019 starts well for Galway GAA teams

Inside Track with John McIntyre

THERE was more than a little pride at stake for the opposing team managers in last Sunday’s Walsh Cup semi-final at Parnell Park. Naturally, Michéal Donoghue or Mattie Kenny would never testify publicly to their own personal ambition regarding the outcome of the fixture, but they wouldn’t be human if they weren’t anxious to get one over each other.

Donoghue and Kenny are no strangers. They were on opposing teams, Clarinbridge and Abbey/Duniry respectively, in club clashes in the late nineties; they were both part of the county U21 set up, managed by Vincent Mullins, which delivered an All-Ireland title in 2005; and they each contested the vacant Galway manager’s post after Anthony Cunningham’s messy departure in the winter of 2015.

Donoghue, who had previously led his club to All-Ireland glory, got the nod of approval from the local GAA hierarchy, an outcome which obviously would have disappointed Kenny, previously coach to the Galway team which took Kilkenny to an All-Ireland final replay in 2012. He subsequently linked up with Cuala and guided them to not one but two Tommy Moore Cups – a massive achievement for a Dublin club.

Kenny had been linked with the Dublin manager’s post late in 2016, but ex-All-Ireland winning football boss Pat Gilroy was the chosen one only to surprisingly step aside after just one year in charge. Though Anthony Daly and Cunningham were speculated as strong candidates, this time the County Board didn’t ignore Kenny’s claims.

That was the background to last Sunday’s Walsh Cup collision. On first impressions, it appeared that Kenny was the more concerned about the outcome, selecting a strong outfit which would also be playing at home. Donoghue, in contrast, had only five of last year’s All-Ireland team in action, together with a string of rookies.

But the Galway manager’s hands were tied. With a heap of regulars unavailable and some injuries, Donoghue was more or less putting out the strongest team at his disposal. Unlike last year when the post All-Ireland celebrations and holidays took their toll on Galway’s early season form, this time the squad had far less distractions and how it showed against Dublin.

