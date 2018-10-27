Firemen’s car insurance trebles after storm flooding

Two Galway firemen, who were on duty defending the city against the worst effects of a recent storm, returned to find their cars flooded . . . and now their insurance premiums have trebled.

Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath, has agreed to raise their plight with Kevin Kelly, his counterpart in Galway County Council, which operates the Fire Services for the city and county.

Councillor Ollie Crowe raised the issue at the latest meeting of Galway City Council – he said he was having difficulty getting a positive response from County Hall on the firefighters’ behalf.

Cllr Crowe commended the work of Galway Fire Service. He said that during one of the latest storms, two fire officers were “out protecting our city and county and when they returned to their cars in the Claddagh they were flooded”.

To add insult to injury, he said, the insurance premiums for the duo “have increased threefold”. Cllr Crowe raised the matter with staff in Galway City Council, and also flagged it at County Hall, but he urged Mr McGrath to use whatever influence he has to help the two emergency service workers get a resolution.

Meanwhile, the dispute between both Councils over the cost of providing shared services hasn’t yet been resolved.

Mr McGrath, in response to questions from Cllr Pádraig Conneely, said that he was close to concluding a deal on outstanding monies owed for shared services such as library and fire brigade.

Cllr Conneely said that the City Council paid some €1.8 million for the bid to win the European Capital of Culture; and the County Council didn’t contribute anything, claiming it was owed for shared services. He said an independent adjudicator was appointed in 2015 to ascertain who owed what but three years on and there was no conclusion.

The meeting was told that agreement for shared services going forward has been reached and both Councils were nearing a deal on the legacy monies for shared services between 2012 and 2016.

Mr McGrath said he made no apologies for trying to get the best deal possible for city ratepayers; Mr Kelly was doing the same for the county and that’s why negotiations were protracted. Once a deal is reached he will relay that to elected members, added Mr McGrath.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.