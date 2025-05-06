Fire Officers back new Urban Search and Rescue hub for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fire Officers are giving their backing to a government plan to establish new Urban Search and Rescue hubs for Galway, Cork, Dublin and Laois

The need for a rapid deployment capability for incidents such as building collapses came to light during the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal, when assistance was requested from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Ahead of their two-day annual conference in the Salthill Hotel tomorrow The Irish Chief Fire Officers Association has also endorsed the rollout of high-volume pumping capabilities nationwide.

This technology will allow fire services to move large quantities of water from flooded areas, helping to safeguard lives and property.