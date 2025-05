This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fire fighting robots, touch screen water hoses and a giant sanitiser are all on display at the Fire Chiefs Association conference in the Salthill Hotel

Companies from Ireland, the United Kingdom and the US have travelled to Galway to showcase the ‘future of fire-fighting equipment’

FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan spoke to the specialist traders and the Fire Chiefs and Senior Officers as they examined the futuristic equipment