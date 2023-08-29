Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been brought under control
Four units of the firebrigade attended the scene this afternoon
The extent of the damage is not yet known
More like this:
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...
Claims “common sense” prevailed as works underway to widen Roscam junction
Galway Bay fm newsroom – “Common sense” has prevailed as works are underway to...
Cybersecurity is a global threat, but for some it’s a big opportunity!
The University of Galway is offering a limited number of places on its recently launched MSc in C...
Councillor says e-scooters a “scourge” across city due to lack of regulation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says e-scooters are a “scourge” on ...
Connolly’s Audi Galway Fashion Show in aid of Cancer Care West
Get ready for a fabulous night of style and glamour! Join the team at Connolly's Audi Galway show...
Sean Canney calls for additional overtime funding for Gardai across the country
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on Government to provide ad...
Slight decrease in births registered in Galway so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight decrease in the number of births register...