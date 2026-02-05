Finnerty’s free from last kick of the game thwarts Armagh in pulsating battle

-
Armagh 0-20
Galway 3-12
THE Order of Malta stocks of beta-blockers must seriously dwindle every time the footballers of Galway and Armagh collide in the league or championship.
For the teams’ latest high-wire encounter produced another heart-stopping finale at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday with the Tribesmen snatching the verdict with the last kick of a pulsating Division 1 contest.
It was the same breathless conclusion to their championship clash last summer when Shane Walsh swung over the winning score from a free. This time it was the excellent Rob Finnerty who broke the deadlock with the hooter about to sound.
Finnerty’s free from in front of the posts was much more routine, but he deserved that easy opportunity after another exhibition of top-class finishing in front of a crowd of 7,532 as Galway and Armagh again went at it hammer and tongs.
On the balance of play, neutrals might wonder how Armagh lost and Galway won this second round league clash, but Padraic Joyce’s team have developed an admirable durability in times of crisis.
Make no mistake, Galway were on the rack a couple of times on Saturday, notably when trailing by 0-10 to 1-3 after 29 minutes and falling 0-19 to 2-10 in arrears with nine minutes left on the clock. During those periods, the strong-running hosts built up a serious head of steam.
The repositioned Andrew Murnin was a dominant present around midfield; notional half-backs Ross McQuillan and Jarly Óg Burns were steaming forward at will – both landed three points each; while Oisín Conaty and Oisín O’Neill were proving a handful up front.
Having walloped Monaghan the previous week, Armagh were clearly bent on building on that success, but Galway refused to roll over even when it appeared they were only hanging on by their fingertips.
Cleaned out for the most part under their own kick-outs and missing some heavy artillery, Galway still possess a remarkable knack of conjuring goals when under the cosh. Every time they raised a green flag at the Athletic Grounds, it was badly needed.
This inherent character and spirit continue to serve Galway well and though the management will be peeved over some sloppy and careless turnovers, Joyce and company can’t fault the effort and commitment of their players.
The new rules have revolutionised Gaelic football and how the dynamics of the game have altered the game were again plain to see on Saturday. Counter-attacking at speed is now the norm; positions are increasingly counting for nothing; while what were once considered unassailable leads are anything but.
For much of this high-tempo contest, Armagh were pulling the strings, but they never put Galway away and would pay the ultimate price for it on an evening when controversy stalked the Tribesmen’s second goal direct from a free in the 31st minute.
Defender Joe McElroy had departed his own half to inform the Armagh management he was injured, but the fourth official ruled that he was in breach of the rule that a team must keep four players inside their own 65. The Armagh mentors saw red and went ballistic altogether with the outcome from the resulting free.
Pictured: Armagh’s Greg McCabe wins possession ahead of Galway’s Shay McGlinchey and Johnny McGrath during Saturday’s Division 1 football league clash at the Athletic Grounds. Photos: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
