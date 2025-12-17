Finish the year strong and make time to review what you already have

By Nadine Roberts, AIB Financial Planning Specialist, County Galway

As the festive season approaches and we start counting down the final weeks of the year, most of us are focused on the Christmas list, family plans, and finishing up work before the holidays. But before we close the book on 2025, there’s one task worth adding to your to-do list, taking stock of what you already have in place financially.

It can feel too busy at this time of year, to think about our money long term, but that’s exactly why it’s a good moment to pause and check in. You don’t need to make big financial decisions before Christmas, just take a little time to understand what’s already working for you.

Many people are surprised to discover they have more financial protection and potential than they realise. It might be a workplace pension you haven’t looked at in a while, life cover that’s been in place for years, or savings accounts and investments quietly ticking along. By reviewing these now, you set yourself up to start the new year on solid ground, ready to make confident choices, not resolutions you’ll forget by February.

Celebrate what’s already in place

Start by gathering the basics, your pension details, any employer benefits, protection policies, and investment information. Seeing it all in one place often reveals positive surprises: perhaps your pension contributions have grown more than you thought, or your employer offers benefits you haven’t taken full advantage of.

A quick review can give you peace of mind and help you recognise the progress you’ve already made. You may already be closer to your long-term goals than you think.

Tweak rather than overhaul

Sometimes, the best financial results come from small adjustments rather than big changes. A financial adviser can help you review whether you’re on track for the retirement you want and can talk you through how fund choices, fees, and additional contributions can make a meaningful difference over time.

For instance, slightly increasing your pension contribution now could significantly boost your retirement fund later. Likewise, ensuring your investment and protection policies are aligned with your goals can help you make the most of what you already own.

The purpose of a financial review isn’t to overhaul your plans, it’s to make sure everything you have is working as efficiently as possible. An adviser will only recommend changes where there are gaps or opportunities to strengthen your position.

Get ready for 2026

December may not seem like the ideal time to think about financial planning, but it’s the perfect time to prepare. By spending even a little time now reviewing what you have, you can begin the new year with clarity and confidence.

Once you’ve gathered your information, book an appointment with a financial adviser in January. That meeting can help you identify simple next steps to protect and grow what you’ve already built.

So, while you’re wrapping gifts and writing cards, set aside a few minutes to check in on your finances. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in the new year. Take stock, celebrate the progress you’ve made, and start next year ready to build on it.

Because the best way to prepare for the year ahead is to finish this one knowing exactly what’s in place.