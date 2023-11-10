  • Services

Fine Gael selects Local Election candidates for Gort-Kinvara District

Published:

Fine Gael has chosen its two candidates for next year’s local election for the Gort-Kinvara District.

Paul Killilea and Cllr. P.J. Murphy were selected at last evening’s selection convention which was held in the Pier Head in Kinvara


Secondary school teacher, Paul, was born in and grew up on a farm in Corker, outside Gort and now lives in Kinvara with his family.

He is a keen member of Gort GAA Hurling Club with whom he won senior championships and served as Chairperson for 3 years.

PJ Murphy was first elected in 2019, and has been working on the council for the area since.

He is a tutor with LCETB and also farms in his home area of Ballindive, Ardrahan.

Tributes were paid to outgoing councillor Joe Byrne, who announced his decision to step away from politics a few months ago.

