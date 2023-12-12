Fine Gael has selected candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year.

They are sitting councillor David Collins from Turloughmore, and former Councillor Peter Feeney from Athenry.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Also contesting the convention was Eoghan Gallagher, National President of Young Fine Gael.

The post Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.