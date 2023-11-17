Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area

Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year.

Current Cathaoirleach, Jimmy McClearn, a native of Killimor was chosen to run next year.





While sitting councillor Michael ‘Mogie’ Maher was also chosen at the selection convention.

Moegie served as the Mayor of County Galway from 2011 to 2012, and again before Councillor McClearn.

